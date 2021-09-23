Delayed weeks, Blue Springs has new date to complete road project

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — A road reconstruction project expected to last two weeks has lasted twice that long, thanks to Mother Nature.

Crews in Blue Springs closed Moreland School Road between SW 10th Street and SW Liggett Road in late August. The city planned to have the area torn up for about 14 days.

The project was delayed by more than 3-inches of rain that fell on the area over Labor Day weekend. The city said all of the rain over-saturated some of the materials and left it unstable. Drainage issues also caused delays.

The city said crews are now cutting trenches and installing pipe to stabilize the road and fix the drainage problems. Once the road is dry, the city said the next step will be to lay asphalt.

Blue Springs said as long as the weather is dry, the work is expected to be completed by October 1.