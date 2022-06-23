The FOX4 Love Fund is on a mission to ensure KC kids have the school supplies they need to succeed. Already, amazing community partners like 15 and Mahomies are stepping up to help and you can too!

Donate now and you could be part of the first $15,000 raised and matched by 15 and Mahomies, or tune in on July 14th for the FOX4 Love Fund School Supply Drive, a mini-telethon live on FOX4!

For $25 you can send a student back to school with the necessary supplies to learn and thrive. Help us fill 8,000 backpacks by donating anytime at the following link! Donate now and see how simple it can be to make a real difference in our community.

No need to go shopping for school supplies to donate, we’re working with suppliers to get a great deal. For every $25 donation, a backpack will be filled with supplies that are age-specific for one KC kid in need. Our goal is to fill 8,000 backpacks for students in need – which makes our fundraising goal $200,000! Donate at the link above to help us reach that goal and make sure every kid in our community who needs school supplies has them on the first day of school.

The FOX4 Love for Children was founded 40 years ago by a group of FOX4 employees. From that small group, it has grown into a 501c3 charity that has helped thousands of kids in our community, fulfilling needs that might otherwise fall through the gaps of other charities.