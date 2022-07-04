KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fifty people from 27 different countries stood proud and tall as they put their hand in the air and took the the oath of allegiance Sunday at Children’s Mercy Park.

It was an emotional but exciting moment.

“It was a relief for going through the process and finally being official. It’s a very nice feeling as well,” said Gabrielle Canteageso, who just became an American citizen. “I don’t have the words to say, but I’m really happy.”

“I’m just proud to see myself walking this milestone because, for an immigrant, it’s a milestone, and you go through the process to get there, many sacrifices,” said Bachir Diallo, who is originally from West Africa.

Congresswoman Sharice Davids was in the crowd to congratulate the new citizens.

“It takes a lot of work to be able to go through the entire process,” she said. “It’s just so heartwarming to see literally the newest citizens of the United States.”

The ceremony at Children’s Mercy Park is just one of many others U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is hosting.

“We will actually be naturalizing 6,500 new citizens this weekend across the country,” said Kristen Smith with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Kansas City.

And these new citizens said this Fourth of July takes on a whole new meaning.

“Colleagues at work keep saying, ‘Dude, this will be your first Fourth of July as a citizen,’ Biallo said. “That’s really exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

