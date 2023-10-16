KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple Kansas City-area animal shelters are once again dropping prices this weekend, hoping to help pets find their forever homes.

KC Mega Match weekend runs from Oct. 20-22 at eight local shelters, and all adoptions are only $25.

The event, sponsored by PetCo Love and Bobs from Sketchers, has been a massive success in past years, leading to hundreds of adoptions across the Kansas City area.

Many local shelters have been extremely over-capacity recently. Back in September, KC Pet Project told FOX4 it had more than 100 dogs over its ideal capacity with 40-60 new dogs coming in each day.

Earlier this summer, KC Pet Project also started “Waived Fee Wednesdays.” However, it only applies to dogs weighing more than 20 pounds who are at least six months old.

For this year’s Mega Match, the following shelters are participating: Wayside Waifs, Great Plains SPCA, Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, Kansas City, KS Animal Services, KC Pet Project, Lawrence Humane Society, Melissa’s Second Chances, and Midwest Animal ResQ.

Find their addresses and weekend hours below.

Wayside Waifs

Address: 3901 Martha Truman Road, Kansas City, MO

Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Great Plains SPCA

Address: 5424 Antioch Drive, Merriam, KS

Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Humane Society of Greater Kansas City

Address: 5445 Parallel Parkway, Kansas City, KS

Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Kansas City, Kansas, Animal Services

Address: 3301 Park Drive, Kansas City, KS

Hours: Friday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KC Pet Project

Address: 7077 Elmwood Ave., Kansas City, MO; 8721 N. Stoddard Ave., Kansas City, MO; 11620 W. 95th St., Overland Park, KS

Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Lawrence Humane Society

Address: 1805 E. 19th St., Lawrence, KS

Hours: Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Melissa’s Second Chances

Address: 11015 W. 75th St., Shawnee, KS

Hours: Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

Midwest Animal ResQ

Address: 10312 E. 63rd St., Raytown, MO

Hours: Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.