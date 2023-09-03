NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Something astounding is going on at a baseball field in north Kansas City.

A baseball game that started Thursday morning at 8:00 a.m. is still going on three and a half days later.

Team Courage and team strength are facing off in the Endless Game. The participants are going for a world record for the longest baseball game in history.

Two teams of 30 players each have strict rules they must abide by to adhere to the Guinness Book of World Records standards.

All 60 players have to stay on site and if anyone is injured or unable to play, they cannot be replaced.

There are 50 scorekeepers and 75 umpires, none of whom can be related. Players range in ages from 22 to 74 years old. As grueling as it is, Endless Game Chairman, Scott Reinardy said they’re having a blast.

“It’s been exciting because people aren’t sleeping. They aren’t eating very well. You don’t have any rhythm to your life right now. It’s like when you were kids,” Reinardy said.

“You wake up you go play baseball all day and then you go to lunch and you come back and play ball until dinner and then you come out and play ball! That’s what we’re doing. It’s been fantastic.”

There’s only one shower for 60 people rotating with a sign up sheet. One portable washing machine for uniforms.

All the players sore… Especially their legs and feet. On the first day, one player was injured when he dove for a ball. He caught it, went to the emergency room and found out he broke a couple of ribs.

As of Sunday at 9:00 a.m. there have been 600 runs scored.