KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get your tickets now for the Band of Angels Eighth Annual Art That Blows fundraiser! There will be music, food, and some incredibly creative works of art up for auction. The party kicks off at 5:30pm on Friday, July 14, 2023 at The Abbott in the heart of the Crossroads (1901 Cherry St., Kansas City, Mo.)

Band of Angels takes in old instruments to clean and fix for students that otherwise couldn’t afford them. When those instruments are unfixable, Art That Blows challenges local artists to create something new and amazing. Guests can bid on these creations during a silent auction and afterward enjoy an evening of drinks, food, and music while enjoying a breathtaking view of the Kansas City skyline.

Check out some of the works of art that will be up for auction that night below and get your tickets now.

