KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A popular Jackson County trail is closed for the foreseeable future.

Crews said they were forced to close a section of Little Blue Trace Trail because of severe erosion. They are currently working to rebuild the trail from mile markers 13.8 to 14.4. The new trail will be safely away from the riverbank.

The eroding trail has been an issue for years. A different section of the trail closed in June 2019 because of flooding and other issues.

The 15.5-mile hiking and biking trail runs along the Little Blue River. It starts at Blue Mills Road in Independence and winds south to Phelps Road in Kansas City. Jackson County said the trail will eventually be extended to Longview Lake.