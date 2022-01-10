Eternal flame returns to Kansas City’s JFK memorial

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The eternal flame has returned to the top of Kansas City’s John F. Kennedy Memorial.

The memorial, dedicated to America’s 35th President, stands at the The Colonnade on The Concourse Benton Boulevard.

The memorial originally included a gas flame mounted on the top of the JFK Memorial. KC Parks said the flame was recently replaced with an electric lantern-style bulb. The new system simulates a flame, allowing the memorial to once again have an eternal flame.

KC Parks said the memorial to Kennedy was donated by the Campo-Manfre-Barbieri Legion Post No. 151 in May 1965. It is made up of sandstone on a limestone base with a bronze profile of John F. Kennedy on the front of it.