KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Enjoy music, food and fun at the 20th Annual Irish Fest in downtown Kansas City! Kansas City’s ever-popular Irish Fest kicks off the annual Labor Day weekend party, Sept. 2-4 at Crown Center in downtown Kansas City.

Enjoy the more than 300 musicians, dancers, and comedians from Ireland, America and across the Celtic world. You’ll even see some guest appearances by familiar faces from FOX4 as they outro the many acts that will be the entertainment all weekend long.

Get your tickets now and don’t miss out on the whiskey tastings, Irish Breakfast and more. Head over to KCIrishFest.com to learn more about all the events going on throughout the weekend.

Hours and Tickets and more Irish Fest Facts

Friday, Sept. 2, 5-11 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 4, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Adult tickets single day admission: $30 in advance of Sept. 1and $35 ticket starting Friday, Sept. 2

Adult weekend passes (3 days): $70.

Whiskey Tastings, Comedy, Irish Breakfast and Special Experiences tickets details are available online.

Tickets available on-line at kcirishfest.com

Entertainment Line-up

Coming out of Retirement: After retiring in 2017, Kansas City based band The Elders are taking out their fiddles and guitars and touring again and will be headlining Irish Fest on Sunday, Sept.4. The Elders are sure to make 2022 Irish Fest one of their most memorable shows, as they headlined every KC Irish Fest since the fest’s founding in 2003 – 2017 when they retired.

KC Irish Fest took a break in 2020 due to the pandemic and came back last year, but were unable to have any of their international headliners due to travel bans. So this year many fan favorites will return. Festival Favorites We Banjo 3 will return and headline all three nights. Another long time favorite will include Gaelic Storm who will headline Friday evening.

Other notables include, The Narrowbacks, Shane Hennessy, Byrne and Kelly, and making their first KC appearance, Aoife Scott and The Friel Sisters, a great up and coming female acts out of Ireland.. Local favorites like Carswell and Hope, Ashley Davis, Eddie Delahunt & Friends, Flannigan’s Right Hook, St. Andrews Pipes and Drums, Bob Reeder and Mr. Stinky Feet aka Jim Cosgrove will also appear, along with dozens of others.

A complete list of performers can be found on-line at kcirishfest.com .