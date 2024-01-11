KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After a few years at Children’s Mercy Park, the Fight for Air Climb is officially back in the building! Climbers will take on the challenge of racing up 42 floors to the top of One Kansas City Place on March 3, 2024 at 8:30am.

Every step and every breathe will help raise awareness and support the American Lung Association in their mission. Head on over the FightforAirClimb.org to learn more. See how this unique event raises awareness and helps those suffering with lung disease.

Can you take on the challenge and climb the 42 floors and almost 1,000 steps? You can race up or take your own time, but there are a limited number of spaces for participants. Register today and you can join a team, create your own, or climb as an individual.