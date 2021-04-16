Fight for Air Climb moves stair climbing challenge to Children’s Mercy Park

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Grab your sneakers and get ready for a new challenge at this year’s “Fight for Air Climb.” The fundraiser is taking participants to Children’s Mercy Park for some fresh air and a lot of steps on Saturday June, 12th.

Join FOX4 and the American Lung Association outside for a re-imagined climb at Children’s Mercy Park, home of Sporting Kansas City. All are welcome to share in this adventure, whether you’re new to the event or a veteran Climber. If you’re ready to take on 1,398 steps for a good cause, sign up now!

Just like the indoor climb from year’s past, how you climb outdoors is up to you. You can race to the end or take it at your own pace. There’s even a Climb Your Way virtual option for those who can’t make it to the event.

Safety is a top priority and even organizers are continuing to monitor current CDC guidelines as well as state/local mandates. In order to keep participants safe, organizers will be ensuring spatial distancing and mask wearing, controlling flow and number of people on-site, and following strict site sanitation protocols throughout the day.

We need you in the fight now more than ever. Come outside for the shared challenge, for the camaraderie, and for a world free of all lung disease.