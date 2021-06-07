Fight hunger with FOX4’s Founders Day Food Drive

FOX4 is partnering with Harvesters “No School=NoLunch” program and Price Chopper to collect food and help feed Kansas City this summer. Food insecurity is a big challenge locally, and this is especially true as kids get out for summer with in 1 in 5 kids relying on school lunches to avoid hunger.

Help us take action on Thursday, June 17th, and donate nonperishable food items at local Price Chopper stores. FOX4 staff will be volunteering throughout the day at Price Chopper locations to gather donations, and at Harvesters helping disperse food. Help us reach our goal of giving 4,000 meals by bringing non perishable food items to Price Chopper stores throughout the area, or by donating to Harvesters online.

June 17th marks the 25th anniversary of FOX4’s parent company, Nexstar Media, Inc. On this Founder’s Day, it has challenged each of its stations nationwide to a day of caring. Join FOX4 in taking action on this day of caring and help alleviate one of the biggest problems in our community – food insecurity.

Suggested Non-Perishable item donations

Peanut butter

Crackers

Soups

Tuna

Boxed Mac & Cheese

Cereal

Canned fruits and veggies