KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area churches and organizations are preparing for a fish fry this Lenten season.

Fish fry meals are usually held on Fridays. It’s a long-standing tradition for many religions and takes place during the season of Lent, which is the period of 40 days leading up to Easter.

During Lent, Catholics are traditionally required to abstain from eating meat on Fridays, as a form of penance and sacrifice. The fish fry tradition emerged as a way to provide an alternative to meat-based meals and has since become a popular social event, KTVI reports.

Many churches and organizations use the fish fry as a fundraiser to support charitable causes or the upkeep of the church or community center.

Overall, the Lenten fish fry tradition has become an important part of Midwestern culture and a way for people to come together and celebrate during a period of religious observance.

Find a fish fry or other Lent-friendly dinner near you by checking the list below. Check the links for more information on the menu, price and address.