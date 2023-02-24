KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area churches and organizations are preparing for a fish fry this Lenten season.
Fish fry meals are usually held on Fridays. It’s a long-standing tradition for many religions and takes place during the season of Lent, which is the period of 40 days leading up to Easter.
During Lent, Catholics are traditionally required to abstain from eating meat on Fridays, as a form of penance and sacrifice. The fish fry tradition emerged as a way to provide an alternative to meat-based meals and has since become a popular social event, KTVI reports.
Many churches and organizations use the fish fry as a fundraiser to support charitable causes or the upkeep of the church or community center.
Overall, the Lenten fish fry tradition has become an important part of Midwestern culture and a way for people to come together and celebrate during a period of religious observance.
Find a fish fry or other Lent-friendly dinner near you by checking the list below. Check the links for more information on the menu, price and address.
|Organization
|City/State
|Dates
|Time
|St. John Lalande & St. Robert’s
|Blue Springs, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|4:30-7 p.m.
|Nativity of Mary Parish
|Independence, MO
|Feb. 24
|5-7:30 p.m.
|St. Mark’s Catholic Church
|Independence, MO
|Feb. 24, March 3, March 24, March 31
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Blessed Sacrament
|Kansas City, KS
|March 3, March 31
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|Kansas City, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|4:30 p.m.
|Holy Cross Catholic Church
|Kansas City, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|6-9 p.m.
|Holy Family Catholic Church
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb. 24 and March 10
|4:30 p.m.
|Redemptorist Parish
|Kansas City, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31 except March 17
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|St. Bernadette Catholic Church
|Kansas City, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31 except March 17
|4:30-7 p.m.
|St. Charles Borromeo
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb. 24, March 10, March 24
|4-7 p.m.
|St. Elizabeth Catholic Church
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb. 24, March 3, March 24
|5 p.m.
|St. John Francis Regis
|Kansas City, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|St. Therese Parish
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb. 24, March 10, March 17, March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|St. Thomas More Parish
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 24, March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|Visitation Parish
|Kansas City, MO
|Feb. 24, March 3, March 31
|5:30-7:30 p.m.
|Church of the Annunciation
|Kearney, MO
|Feb. 24, March 10, March 24
|5-7 p.m.
|Cure’ of Ars Catholic Church
|Leawood, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|Our Lady of the Presentation
|Lee’s Summit, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|St. Margaret of Scotland
|Lee’s Summit, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Holy Trinity Catholic Parish
|Lenexa, KS
|March 31
|5:30-8:30 p.m.
|St. James Catholic Church
|Liberty, MO
|Feb. 24, March 10, March 24
|5-7:30 p.m.
|St. Pius X Catholic Church
|Mission, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|6 p.m.
|Church of the Holy Cross
|Overland Park, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5:30 p.m.
|Holy Spirit Catholic Church
|Overland Park, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|Queen of the Holy Rosary
|Overland Park, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|St. Ann’s Catholic Church
|Prairie Village, KS
|March 3, March 24
|5-7 p.m.
|St. Agnes Parish
|Roeland Park, KS
|Feb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 24
|5-7 p.m.
|Good Shepherd Catholic Church
|Shawnee, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7 p.m.
|St. Joseph Catholic Church
|Shawnee, KS
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|5-7:30 p.m.
|Church of the Good Shepherd
|Smithville, MO
|Fridays, Feb. 24 – March 31
|4:30-7 p.m.