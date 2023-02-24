KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Several Kansas City-area churches and organizations are preparing for a fish fry this Lenten season.

Fish fry meals are usually held on Fridays. It’s a long-standing tradition for many religions and takes place during the season of Lent, which is the period of 40 days leading up to Easter.

During Lent, Catholics are traditionally required to abstain from eating meat on Fridays, as a form of penance and sacrifice. The fish fry tradition emerged as a way to provide an alternative to meat-based meals and has since become a popular social event, KTVI reports.

Many churches and organizations use the fish fry as a fundraiser to support charitable causes or the upkeep of the church or community center.

Overall, the Lenten fish fry tradition has become an important part of Midwestern culture and a way for people to come together and celebrate during a period of religious observance.

Find a fish fry or other Lent-friendly dinner near you by checking the list below. Check the links for more information on the menu, price and address.

OrganizationCity/StateDatesTime
St. John Lalande & St. Robert’sBlue Springs, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 314:30-7 p.m.
Nativity of Mary ParishIndependence, MOFeb. 245-7:30 p.m.
St. Mark’s Catholic ChurchIndependence, MOFeb. 24, March 3, March 24, March 315-7:30 p.m.
Blessed SacramentKansas City, KSMarch 3, March 315:30-8:30 p.m.
St. Patrick Catholic ChurchKansas City, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 314:30 p.m.
Holy Cross Catholic ChurchKansas City, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 316-9 p.m.
Holy Family Catholic ChurchKansas City, MOFeb. 24 and March 104:30 p.m.
Redemptorist ParishKansas City, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 31 except March 175:30-7:30 p.m.
St. Bernadette Catholic ChurchKansas City, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 31 except March 174:30-7 p.m.
St. Charles BorromeoKansas City, MOFeb. 24, March 10, March 244-7 p.m.
St. Elizabeth Catholic ChurchKansas City, MOFeb. 24, March 3, March 245 p.m.
St. John Francis RegisKansas City, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7 p.m.
St. Therese ParishKansas City, MOFeb. 24, March 10, March 17, March 315-7 p.m.
St. Thomas More ParishKansas City, MOFeb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 24, March 315-7 p.m.
Visitation ParishKansas City, MOFeb. 24, March 3, March 315:30-7:30 p.m.
Church of the AnnunciationKearney, MOFeb. 24, March 10, March 245-7 p.m.
Cure’ of Ars Catholic ChurchLeawood, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7 p.m.
Our Lady of the PresentationLee’s Summit, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7 p.m.
St. Margaret of ScotlandLee’s Summit, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7:30 p.m.
Holy Trinity Catholic ParishLenexa, KSMarch 31 5:30-8:30 p.m.
St. James Catholic ChurchLiberty, MOFeb. 24, March 10, March 245-7:30 p.m.
St. Pius X Catholic ChurchMission, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 316 p.m.
Church of the Holy CrossOverland Park, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315:30 p.m.
Holy Spirit Catholic ChurchOverland Park, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7 p.m.
Queen of the Holy RosaryOverland Park, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7 p.m.
St. Ann’s Catholic ChurchPrairie Village, KSMarch 3, March 245-7 p.m.
St. Agnes ParishRoeland Park, KSFeb. 24, March 3, March 10, March 245-7 p.m.
Good Shepherd Catholic ChurchShawnee, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7 p.m.
St. Joseph Catholic ChurchShawnee, KSFridays, Feb. 24 – March 315-7:30 p.m.
Church of the Good ShepherdSmithville, MOFridays, Feb. 24 – March 314:30-7 p.m. 