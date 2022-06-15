KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Want to give a furbaby a furever home just in time for Father’s Day? KC Pet Project is holding an adoption event that runs through this weekend. It kicks off Thursday, June 16 and runs until Sunday, June 17 at multiple locations. All adult dogs 30lbs and over and all adult cats are $30 adoptions.

Take dad to one of the locations and find the pet that’s purrrfect for your family. Check them out at the Kansas City Campus for Animal Care, Zona Rosa Adoption Center, Overland Park Petco Adoption Center and pets in foster homes.