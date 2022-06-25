KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Summertime is finally here, and it’s that time again: Family and friends will be gathering on America’s birthday to celebrate Independence Day.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, about 40% of Fourth of July structure fires happen because of fireworks.

On top of that, thousands of people each year require medical care due to accidents, unsafe practices and illegal firecracker use.

If fireworks are legal in your area, here are some tips to keep you, your family and your home safe:

Never allow children to light or handle fireworks

Have an adult supervise older children

Wear protective eyewear

Never light fireworks in your hand

Get to a safe distance right after lighting fireworks

Keep away from people, pets, houses and flammable material

Light one device at a time

Do not re-light devices

Douse spent fireworks in water before throwing away to avoid trash fires

Keep a bucket of water or fire extinguisher nearby

