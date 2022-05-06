KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackie Robinson first played for the Kansas City Monarchs 77 years ago at what eventually became known as Municipal Stadium.

Now, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum has rededicated the site of the former stadium.

The Negro Leagues museum received a $10,000 grant from Evergy to revamp the former stadium location into Monarch Plaza.

Municipal Stadium was home to the original Monarchs Negro Leagues team, which last won a championship in 1942. When Major League Baseball brought its All-Star Game to Kansas City 10 years ago, kiosks were installed on the former stadium site to commemorate its history.

Now, they’re in need of an update.

“This place has tremendous history for so many, not only through the Kansas City Monarchs, but as you know the old Kansas City Blues played here,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “The Kansas City A’s once called this site home. The Kansas City Chiefs and our Kansas City Royals. So our city has always seen great baseball in particular.”

In addition to new kiosks, the museum is working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to install a butterfly garden on the rehabbed Monarch Plaza.

Many hope the former stadium site will become a more attractive location for visitors to learn about Kansas City’s cultural and sports history.

