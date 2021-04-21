Foundation donates $10,000 to retired Independence officer hurt in 2017 shooting for adaptive training program

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Foundation announced Wednesday it is donating $10,000 to retired Officer Tom Wagstaff for 9-week adaptive training program in Dallas, Texas.

Wagstaff had served 15 years as an Independence police officer when he was shot in the head while working a burglary call in March 2017 and was critically injured.

On Tuesday, Independence Police Department Charitable Foundation Executive Director Gary George and Independence Police Deputy Chief Ken Jarnagin presented Tom and Stacy Wagstaff with a check for $10,000 from the foundation.

The Foundation’s board recently learned that the family was trying to raise money for Tom on a gofundme page, where they have raised just over $2,500. The foundation wanted to ensure Wagstaff attends this program to continue his rehabilitation.

The fundraiser’s goal is to raise money “to send Wagstaff down for a ‘boot camp’ to continued progress toward his goals of standing unassisted and walking with assistive devices.

The cost of the program for Wagstaff is $10,000 and additional funds raised will go to other teammates in the program.