FOX4 and HeroFundUSA telethon raises record $29,000 to help Kansas City-area first responders

KASNAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 and HeroFundUSA teamed up last week to support first responders and emergency workers across the Kansas City area.

HeroFundUSA tells FOX4 that thanks to the generosity of FOX4’s viewers and their program sponsors, last Thursday’s telethon raised more than $29,000.

It’s a record amount raised for the charity in only the third year of their telethon.

All the donations stay with police, fire and EMS agencies around the Kansas City region, and serves as many as 32 different agencies.

The nonprofit is dedicated to enhancing the safety of all first responders throughout the nation. Since its founding in 2016, HeroFundUSA, Inc. has provided safety equipment funding to 32 departments throughout Missouri and Kansas while also providing immediate funding to the families of 21 first responders following line-of-duty death and/or critical injury.

If you’d like to still donate, visit HeroFundUSA’s website here.