KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WDAF-TV FOX4 is pleased to announce an addition to our number one rated morning team.

Kristen Holloway is joining the FOX4 Morning News beginning Monday, October 17th.

Holloway recently worked in Atlanta, Georgia, as reporter/anchor at WSB. She has also been reporter/anchor in Memphis and Knoxville, Tennessee. She is an HBCU graduate from Florida A&M University. Holloway was awarded First Place from the Florida Associate Press Award and nominated for three Emmy Awards.

FOX4 Vice President and General Manager, Tracy Brogden Miller stated, “Kristen is a perfect addition to our FOX 4 morning show family. Her personality and experience are an extremely good fit with our strong morning team featuring Abby Eden, Pat McGonigle, Karli Ritter, Nick Vasos, Kerri Stowell and Michelle Bogowith. This is a special group.”

FOX4 veteran anchor, Abby Eden said, “We are excited to have Kristen join our team. We look forward to introducing her into our Kansas City community and to our loyal viewers. We know everyone will welcome her with open arms.”

The FOX4 morning show team is number one in Kansas City from 6-10am and has been for the last ten plus years. FOX4 morning news impressions are up year-over-year and up in Nielson ratings book-to-book, making this morning show team a solid number one choice in Kansas City.