KANSAS CITY, Mo — The spirit of volunteerism is alive at numerous metro nonprofits.

On Friday, the FOX4 team will get involved too, spending our annual FOX4 Founders Day of Caring at the Kansas City Pet Project. That nonprofit thrives, thanks in part to volunteers from the community who lend their time.

Leaders at the shelter said nearly 19,000 volunteers gave of their time in 2021.

Volunteers at the Pet Project are accustomed to hearing barking dogs and meowing cats. Those critters are among the throng of animals temporarily housed at the shelter, where they’re expecting to take in as many as 15,000 pets this year.

“Volunteers are the life-force of our organization. Without them, we can’t do what we do,” Tori Fugate, KC Pet Project spokesperson, said. “Every single department here at KC Pet Project is responsible for creating volunteer roles. If we have a program that needs more support, we create job descriptions for volunteer roles so they know what’s going to be asked of them.”

The Pet Project gets a special jolt of support when groups and organizations volunteer their time together, as larger parties of volunteers get involved together. Heather Sandor, the shelter’s volunteer manager, said it’s appreciated when many hands make lighter work.

“You’re able to do so much more in a group. If 10 people or 10-plus people can do the same task, something that would get done usually in an hour could get done in 10 minutes, maybe,” Sandor said.

The annual FOX4 Founder’s Day of Caring is a special community effort driven by our parent company, Nexstar Broadcasting. The Kansas City Pet Project is always looking for volunteers. More information on getting involved can be found here.

