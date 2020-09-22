FOX4 Love Fund charity auction goes virtual to help Kansas City kids

Join the FOX4 Love Fund for Children for the 18th annual Its in the Bag Auction, now virtual! This fundraising auction will features more than 100 items for your bidding pleasure and raise money to assist children across Kansas City.

Grab your tickets now to be able to bid on your phone, tablet or computer starting at 10am on Saturday, November 21. Not only will you be able to participate from the comfort of your own home, but you can also buy a ticket that includes a Mimosa delivered to your front door! (applicable to any resident living in the following counties: Kansas (Johnson & Wyandotte) Missouri (Jackson, Platte & Clay) And don’t forget the raffle for a chance at winning a new Louis Vuitton bag!

Individual tickets are available for $15 and if you opt for a mimosa delivery they are $45. For more ticket options and information, check out the auction’s website.

This glamorous and entertaining event includes:

A virtual auction for designer purses

a Louis Vuitton raffle

Kendra and Wine packages featuring exclusive gifts from Kendra Scott

and more…

If you buy your tickets in September, use discount code EarlyBird for 15% off the ticket price.









All proceeds will go toward helping the kids of Kansas City with everything from specialized medical equipment to school supplies and hygiene kits. The FOX4 Love Fund for Children is a 501c3 nonprofit that has spent decades helping children in the metro area. You can learn more about it at fox4lovefund.org.

Discount good toward tickets purchased in September of 2020.