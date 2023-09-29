KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier‘s wardrobe is going pink again this October. He is joining the American Cancer Society as a Men Wear Pink Ambassador for 2023, supporting the fight against breast cancer.

Men Wear Pink is about community leaders harnessing the power of pink to gather more support for the fight against breast cancer and every man, woman and child that is affected.

To show your support for Jacob and the Men Wear Pink movement, you can donate now to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission to eliminate breast cancer. Click to donate now.

Men Wear Pink was created to engage male community leaders and influencers to raise awareness. It is a cause that Jacob has supported in the past, and one he wanted to support again since moving to Kansas City. Community leaders nationwide use the power of wearing pink to draw attention to the American Cancer Society and its continuing mission to raise breast cancer awareness and funds.

About the American Cancer Society The American Cancer Society is on a mission to free the world from cancer. We invest in lifesaving research, provide 24/7 information and support, and work to ensure that individuals in every community have access to cancer prevention, detection, and treatment. For more information, visit cancer.org.