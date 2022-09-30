KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might notice FOX4 Meteorologist Jacob Lanier‘s wardrobe is going pink this October. He is joining the American Cancer Society as a Real Men Wear Pink Ambassador for 2022 along with local leaders throughout Kansas City.

Real Men Wear Pink is about more than donning pink for the month, it’s a critical effort as more than 2,700 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022, along with more than 287,000 of their daughters, wives, mothers, sisters and friends.

To show your support for Jacob and the Real Men Wear Pink movement, you can donate now to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society’s mission to eliminate breast cancer. Click to donate now.

Real Men Wear Pink was created to engage more male community leaders and influencers, it is a cause that Jacob has supported in the past, and one he wanted to support again since moving to Kansas City. Community leaders nationwide use the power of wearing pink to draw attention to the American Cancer Society and its continuing mission to raise breast cancer awareness and funds.

For more information about Real Men Wear Pink visit www.realmenwearpinkacs.org/kansascitymo or call 1-800-227-2345.

