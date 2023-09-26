KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FOX4 family made a surprise donation to Meyer Music and the Band of Angels on Tuesday.

FOX4’s own Pat McGonigle, Michelle Bogowith and more extended a $4,000 donation to the Band of Angels in honor of Betty Meyer. The businesswoman and cherished member of the Meyer Music family died last month.

Since Mike Meyer, co-founder of Meyer Music, is usually the one who surprises students, FOX4 decided to return the favor.

The Band of Angels collects musical instruments for children in need. The nonprofit has been staying busy recently.

“These shelves would’ve been so full that you couldn’t put anything else on them with tubs of instruments lined up down every aisle,” said Mike Meyer, co-founder of Meyer Music. “In the last 40 days essentially, we put out about 4,200 instruments in 40 days.”

You can support the Band of Angels, too. There’s a benefit concert Thursday night at the Aztec Shawnee Theater. You can also donate anytime online.