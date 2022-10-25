Rack of baby and children used dress, clothes displayed at outdoor hanger market for sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – – FOX4 is joining Project Warmth in its mission to keep Kansas City area families warm all winter long. From volunteering to monetary and winter coat donations, here’s how you can help spread the warmth in our community.

Donate winter weather gear

Open up your closets and grab any new or gently used coats, scarves, gloves, hats, and blankets and load them into your car for Project Warmth Donation Day on November 5 from 9am to 2pm.

Project Warmth Dropoff locations are at seven major shopping centers around Kansas City. Once you arrive, be on the lookout for Project Warmth signs and Salvation Army trucks to drop off your donations. All items will be given to multiple Kansas City organizations to distribute them to the families and individuals in our community.

Check out which donation site is nearest to you!

Volunteer with Project Warmth

Want to volunteer your time? There is plenty of work to be done sorting, packing and distributing donations to the partner agencies. It’s easy to schedule a volunteer shift with the Kansas & Western Missouri Salvation Army on its website.

Help pay a utility bill

Project Warmth also collects donations to cover the utility bills that can skyrocket when temperatures hit extremes. If you’d like to help with a monetary donation, click here for the donation link at the bottom of the page.