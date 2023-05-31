KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 employees have organized a day of volunteering to celebrate Nexstar’s Founders Day of Caring, and this year they’ve chosen the local American Red Cross.

FOX4 staff will spend part of their day either volunteering at local blood drives, or donating themselves. And you can show your support for the long running organization too! You can make a monetary donation at https://www.redcross.org/donate/donation.html/ or sign up for one of the blood drives on June 16, 2023.

Click on the location to sign up for that blood drive with the American Red Cross:

AMERICAN RED CROSS OF GREATER KC 11am-3pm (6601 Winchester, Suite 110, Kansas City, MO 64133 in Conference Room 107)

LEE’S SUMMIT MEDICAL CENTER 12p-5p (2100 SE Blue Parkway, Lee’s Summit, MO 64063 at Arbor Room)

OVERLAND PARK REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER 7:30a – 1:30p (10500 Quivira Rd., Overland Park, KS 66215, in Conference Room 1 & 2)

SAMUEL U. RODGERS HEALTH CENTER 8am-1pm (825 Euclid Ave, Kansas City, MO, 64124 at Wayne Miner Community Room)

Or find a location close to you at https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

Beyond blood donations, you can learn more about the many ways you can volunteer for the Red Cross locally and nationwide by visiting https://www.redcross.org/volunteer/become-a-volunteer.html#step1

Every year on the anniversary of the company’s founding, employees at hundreds of stations nationwide choose a local charity to help. For 2023’s Founder’s Day of Caring, FOX4’s staff opted to volunteer their time to American Red Cross blood drives throughout our area.