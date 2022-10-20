KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jabari Cambridge came to FOX4’s Band of Angels Beats By The Ballpark fundraiser thinking his only role was to be part of the live music.

He left as the new owner of a brand new drum set, donated by the Band of Angels. The nonprofit takes donated instruments, fixes them up and gives them to hundreds of students every year who might not otherwise we able to afford them.

Cambridge is a sophomore at Rockhurst, playing on a beginner set despite the fact that he travels across the country to perfect his craft.

The more advanced set he got Thursday is a little more reflective of the work he’s put in for years.

Without Band of Angels, the cost of a new set would likely keep Cambridge from ever getting one.

“So what we want to do at Band Of Angels is just take that out of the equation,” Band of Angels Development Director Dawn Zerbs said.

Zerbs said the donated and fixed up drum set bridges the gap for Cambridge and the hundreds of students they help every year.

That work is what got Kiona Sinks involved and leading the Band of Angels Emerging Leaders Board, pulling together Beats By The Ballpark.

“Kansas City’s not new to cooking up the best musicians,” Sinks said.

A quick look around the history on the corner of 18th and Vine drives that message home.

“[Students] can see examples that it’s been done,” Sinks said. “As they grow in their careers and if they make the decision to play instruments in high school and college and pursue it as a career, they have evidence that success is achievable.”

