KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Teaching teenagers to drive isn’t a task for everyone, and there is a new law to follow.

This weekend the Kansas City Police Department is hosting free driver’s safety training for teenagers and guardians.

The sessions will be held at three locations Friday and Saturday.

Organizers say the training targets teenagers who are preparing to get their driver’s license, young drivers who are already driving, and their parents or guardians.

During the sessions, those who attend will learn about Missouri’s Graduated Driver License law, how to monitor and support young drivers, and driver’s education and safety programs.

The sessions will be held at the following locations and times:

March 31 Kansas City’s South Patrol Annex 9701 Marion Park Drive 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.



April 1 Kansas City’s East Patrol Community Room 2640 Prospect Ave. 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.



April 1 KC Regional Police Academy 6885 NW Pleasant Valley Rd. 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.



To learn more about the program, or to register for one of the sessions, go to medicine.missouri.edu.