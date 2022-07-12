KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of Kansas City children will learn to swim this summer, thanks to free swimming lessons.

GEHA is partnering with the YMCA, Unified Government, and Kansas City, Kansas School District to make sure 200 elementary school-aged kids can swim.

The first session is underway this week at the Parkwood Swimming Pool. The pool is the only public pool in Kansas City, Kansas.

A second session of free lessons will begin July 18. The lessons are open to any child living geographically close to the pool.

Children who do not have swim equipment will be provided with a free swim towel, swimsuit to their gender identity, swim cap and goggles.

Studies show that 64-percent of Black children in the United States can’t swim. They are also almost six times more likely to drown in a swimming pool than white children.

The partners involved in this program say they are working to close inequality gaps in the metro.

