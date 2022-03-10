KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city expects to receive millions of dollars in federal funding to help connect communities to the new playground at Martin Luther King, Jr. park.

The funding was appropriated to the project in the government budget bill, which lawmakers expect to be signed into law soon.

Nearly $3 million will be spent to build a pedestrian bridge over Brush Creek. The bridge will help connect neighborhoods and schools along the creek to the park.

Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and the Mahomies Foundation donated $1 million to build the new playground.

While families living in the area were thrilled with the new option, they were also concerned because they said the park was tough to reach.

Without the pedestrian bridge, people said they had to cross two or three busy streets to reach the playground.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.