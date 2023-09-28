KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you missed out on spring cleaning and are looking to do some decluttering this fall, multiple organizations and cities are ready to help.

Across the Kansas City area, there will be multiple opportunities to get rid of bulky items, unwanted electronics or confidential documents.

Here are six events scheduled over the next few weeks:

Starlight Theatre

When: 9-11 a.m. Sept. 30

Starlight Theatre is hosting a community shredding event with AARP Kansas City to get rid of all those unneeded but sensitive documents.

Kansas City-area residents can bring items that need to be shredded, but there is a limit of two banker-size boxes per car.

This is a drive-thru event on the west side of Starlight. Visitors should enter Swope Park through the Meyer Boulevard entrance.

Arrowhead Stadium

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 7

The Kansas City Chiefs are partnering with local nonprofits to keep your gently used items out of the landfill.

In what’s being called “Un-Dumpster Day,” Kansas City-area residents can bring still-good clothing, furniture and other household items to Arrowhead Stadium.

Other items accepted include small and large appliances, building materials, computers and electronics, mattresses and more. See a full list here. Some electronics are accepted at no charge, while others are accepted with a fee.

Multiple local nonprofits will be there to collect it all and put it to good use.

Un-Dumpster Day will also offer paper shredding, glass recycling via Ripple Glass and used tire disposal.

Head to Gate 3, Lot L at Arrowhead to get rid of used items in your home.

Lenexa

When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 7-8

The city of Lenexa is hosting another Dumpster Days weekend at the Municipal Services Service Center.

Items like appliances, furniture, mattresses and yard waste are accepted, though some items will require a fee to recycle. Hazardous waste and chemicals are not allowed. See a full list here.

The city is also partnering with Midwest Shredding Service to offer free document shredding from noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 7 only. Documents can be in bags or boxes and can contain paper clips, staples or binder clips, but they must be free of plastic binders and metal hanging folders.

Dumpster Days are open to Lenexa residents only, and proof of residency is required.

Kansas City, Kansas

When: 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 13-14

Wyandotte County is holding its second Dumpster Days event of the year at the former Indian Springs mall, located at 47th and Orville in Kansas City, Kansas.

Wyandotte County residents can recycle unwanted bulky items like mattresses, furniture, appliances and more for free. The county will also accept electronics, though some items will require a fee, including LCD monitors and TVs. See a full list here.

This event is open to Wyandotte County residents only, and proof of residency is required.

Overland Park

When: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 14

Kansas City-area residents can get rid of old items at the Recycling Extravaganza in Overland Park.

The city will take clothing, electronics, toys, furniture, mattresses, building materials and more, as long as they are in good condition. Some items require a small fee to recycle. See a full list here.

The recycling event will also accept confidential documents to shred and medications to dispose of.

There’s no residency requirement, but volunteers will be checking IDs for data collection, according to Overland Park.

Visit Black and Veatch and enter at the main entrance off 115th Street to get rid of your unwanted items.

Lee’s Summit

When: 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 14

The city of Lee’s Summit is holding a free recycling event for unusual items like hearing aids, rechargeable batteries, wine corks and more. See the full list here.

RecycleFEST will also accept confidential documents to shred. There’s a limit of four paper grocery sacks per household.

The event is being held at the city’s maintenance facility on Hamblen Road.