KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Help the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kansas City with a fun night at the 26th Annual Kids Night Out. The evening brings together 1,200 guests for a cocktail party, silent auction, dinner, live auction, and a performance by special celebrity guest Brothers Osborne!

Join FOX4’s Abby Eden as she emcees Kids Night Out 2022 on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 5pm at the Overland Park Convention Center. You can get tickets online at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Kansas City’s site.

The proceeds from the night will go toward helping the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City. Founded in 1912, the mission of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Kansas City is to promote the development of self-esteem, values, and skills for boys and girls, ages 5-18, with special emphasis on youth from disadvantaged circumstances.

Their strategic vision is to keep our youth on track for high school graduation with post-secondary plans in place. The Clubs provide our members with not only safe environments, healthy meals, and caring role models and mentors on a daily basis, but also access to dynamic programs, experiences and resources that inspire and support their achievement in school and beyond.