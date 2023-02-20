KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Show some love for KC kids by giving to this year’s Love-a-thon. Each February, FOX4 turns the spotlight on the work of the Love Fund for Children to help the charity raise money. This year on Tuesday, February 21, tune in all morning to see just how much good the organization does every year, and find out how your donation can help even more local kids.

The Love Fund for Children was founded by a group of FOX4 employees in the ’80s. They saw too many kids that needed more help than existing groups were able to give. Eventually, what started as donations from staff, has now grown into a full-fledged 501(c)3 charity with a dedicated staff of it’s own helping thousands of kids every year.

From kids who need school clothes to children who need expensive medical supplies, the FOX4 Love for Children answers the call for help.

Donate to the FOX4 Love Fund Love-A-Thon, to help KC kids at https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?id=22&name=E350144.

Your gifts from the heart will provide a child with…

$50 – A backpack & school supplies

$75 – A dental check-up

$125– Clothes for school

$175 – A bed of their own

$200 – An eye exam & glasses

$250 – A crib & bedding

$500 – Medical supplies

$14 a month will fulfill the average child’s need this year!