KANSAS CITY, Mo.– Donate now to the Love Fund for Children’s Back to School Drive. Throughout the month of July the charity will take monetary donations that will be use for school supplies for kids in need.

The FOX4 Love Fund is committed to helping more than 8,000 kids across the metro have the school supplies they need to thrive. It only takes $25 dollars to give one student a backpack and all the supplies they need to learn. Just like last year, 15 and the Mahomies will match the first $15,000 in donations.

Simply by donating, you can help ensure a child in need has the necessary school supplies to make sure they can go to school prepared and ready to succeed. Don’t worry about buying the school supplies, the Love Fund has worked out great deals with suppliers. Donate now using the link below to help kids of all ages across the metro.

For more ways to give back, check out these upcoming events:

July 21, 2023 — Mr. P’z Bar and Grill will be holding Love Fund’s a Concert for a Cause. Go to their location at 104000 Mastin St, Overland Park, KS, to enjoy good food, win raffle prizes, and support a great cause.

Celebrate National Ice Cream Day on July 16,2023 with a benefit at the following Betty Rae’s locations:

The River Market – 412 DELAWARE ST KCMO 64105

Waldo – 7140 WORNALL RD KCMO 64114

Visit these Johnny’s Tavern locations throughout the month of July to eat some great BBQ and participate in our pin-up campaign:

Raymore – 716 W. Foxwood Drive

119th Street – 6765 W. 119th St.

Antioch – 8719 W. 95th St.

Johnny’s Blue Springs – 1175 S. 7 Hwy

North Lawrence – 401 N. 2nd Street

West Lawrence – 721 Wakarusa (SE Corner)

Lee’s Summit – 1660 SE Blue Pkwy

Ridgeview – 10384 S. Ridgeview Road

Parkville – 15249 NW Brinkmeyer Rd.

Power & Light District – 1310 Grand Boulevard

Prairie Village – 8262 Mission Road

Shawnee – 13131 Shawnee Mission Pkwy

Topeka – 2821 SW Fairlawn Road

The FOX4 Love Fund for Children aims to bridge the gap in youth services and build a stronger Kansas City community where every child lives a life without need. Founded in 1982, the FOX4 Love Fund provides foods and services such as therapeutic tools, medic equipment, glasses, clothing, shoes, beddings, baby items, and more to children ages newborn to 18 in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Join us in helping children across KC have access to the resources they need to thrive, by donating now.