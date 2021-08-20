Give your old band instruments a new life with the Band of Angels Instrument Drive

If you’ve got an old musical instrument gathering dust in a closet, this is the weekend to bring it out and donate it to the Band of Angels! Bring them by any Meyer Music location in the metro on Friday, August 20th or Saturday, August 21st (from 9a-5p) for the Band of Angels instrument drive.

The Band of Angels instrument drives kicks off the school year by collecting used instruments from people in the community. Band of Angels takes the recycled instruments and uses them in two ways: refurbishes them to give to a student in need, or, if the instrument cannot be fixed, it is turned into art by area artists and auctioned off to raise money for scholarships at our annual Art That Blows event.

Band of Angels has been in operation for 11 years and has given away over 2,550 instruments to students and given over 350 music camp scholarships.

Band of Angels is a charity that addresses financial barriers students face by providing band and orchestra instruments and music camp scholarships to children in need. Band of Angels fosters the talent and academic participation of children across the Kansas City area by creating equal opportunities for music students.

Who does your organization serve?

Band of Angels serves students in the Kansas City area who are pursing music in school through band or orchestra but do not have access to purchase instruments of their own. Band of Angels also sponsors students who would like to expand on their musical journey by attending music camp over the summer.

What is your mission statement:

Helping children in need find music through the generosity of others.

How is the current health crisis impacting your operation?

With COVID-19 and an increase of job losses in the area, we anticipate an increase in requests for instruments due to many caretakers not being able to purchase instruments for their children. This stretches our inventory of instruments, and we undoubtedly will be purchasing more instruments this year to accommodate students’ requests.

What services are you providing?

Band of Angels takes used instruments donated by the community, refurbishes them, and connects them with students who cannot afford to purchase their own.

How can the community help: volunteering, donating goods, event participation and how will monetary donations be used?

The community can help by donating instruments and through monetary donations. Used band and orchestra instruments can be dropped off at any Meyer Music location, donations can be placed at Bandofangels.org/donate. Individuals can also volunteer at our annual fundraising events. To volunteer, individuals can contact us directly at sarahmiller@meyermusic.com

For more information visit their www.bandofangels.org or social media sites on instagram or facebook.