KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third year in a row, the giant Giving Machines are returning to Kansas City, this time at a new location.

They’re like vending machines, but instead of getting chips, candy or soda, you can help those in need this holiday season. You can swipe your card and donate items like baby supplies, food and clothing.

Kansas City is one of only 53 cities worldwide to host the Giving Machines this year. They’ll be located at Union Station where visitors can find plenty of other holiday spirit.

This year’s machines benefit seven local charities — Foster Adopt Connect, Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, restart, Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City, the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Fund, Science City, and Westside Community Action Network — and two global organizations.

“This is an opportunity for us to get support from the community, which as a nonprofit, it’s really important,” said David Wiley, president and CEO of Kansas City Hospice. “We’re the largest nonprofit hospice in the city, and we couldn’t do what we do without the community.”

Since 2017, the Giving Machines have raised $22 million for various causes.

“People want to give, and second it’s a fun experience, you know,” said Cindy McDavitt, Giving Machines committee chair.

“You think about going to a vending machine and buying a candy bar or a can of soda pop. But with this you’re doing something good, and what you walk away with is a good feeling.”

The Giving Machines will be at Union Station through New Year’s Day.