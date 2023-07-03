GLADSTONE, Mo. — Big changes are coming to people in Gladstone who rely on public transportation.

The city announced bus service in Gladstone will be discontinued beginning September 1. The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority will begin posting notices at all Gladstone bus stops this week.

According to a statement from the city, buses will continue to travel through Gladstone, but they will not stop.

The city said it made the decision after costs for the bus service skyrocketed and would drastically cut funding to street maintenance.

Last year, Gladstone’s contract was $87,000 for Bus service, Flex service, and Paratransit services. For our annual contract that begins July 1st, those same services now cost approximately $340,000. Monies for these transit services are funded out of the Transportation Sales Tax fund. If the city were to pay the proposed annual contract of $340,000, this would result in an approximate 50% decrease in funding for our street maintenance program in 2024. Gladstone Statement

Gladstone is now trying a new ATA program called IRIS. The city says it is expected to be more efficient.

According to the city, IRIS will provide door-to-door service in many cases. In others people will be required to walk “a very short distance to secure a ride.”

Transportation within Gladstone and to the nearest bus stop is free. Travel to other areas will be under $10.

IRIS is available from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week.

Gladstone said all other cities that use the KCATA are also seeing significant price increases.