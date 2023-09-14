GLADSTONE, Mo. — The city of Gladstone is searching for a local artist to create a piece of art for one of its popular parks.

Gladstone leaders have issued a request for quotes for a permanent 3-D artwork or sculpture at Oak Grove Park. City leaders have budgeted $50,000 for the project.

The 17-acre park, located at N.E. 76th Street and N. Troost Avenue, is a favorite in Gladstone, the city said. It features a playground, sand volleyball, picnic shelters, a walking trail and more. The city also hosts its Theatre in the Park there.

Gladstone leaders plan to place the new artwork at the entrance to the park for all guests to see. The city said proposals should consider inclusivity, durability and maintenance.

The deadline to submit an initial proposal is Sept. 29. From there, the city will select a shortlist of candidates to develop a more thorough proposal. Find more details and apply online here.

Gladstone leaders hope to notify the winning artist by December and have the piece installed by June 2024.