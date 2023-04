KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you think your grocery bill is wild, imagine what it takes to feed all the animals at the Kansas City Zoo. Thus Jazzoo, the wildest party around, was created as a fundraiser with heavy emphasis on the fun. Grab your tickets now to Jazzoo, where 21 and over party animals enjoy a night at the zoo while raising money to feed the menagerie that calls it home.

To get your tickets now, visit www.jazzookc.org and check out what it takes to feed a zoo below.

In 2017, the Kansas City Zoo tallied up an example of what it takes to feed a zoo filled with animals, and costs are only going up.