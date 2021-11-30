Group makes charity easier in KC with giant ‘giving machine’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Donating to a worthy cause this Giving Tuesday is as easy as putting money into a vending machine. Instead of getting something in return, a special vending machine keeps your cash and gives it to a charity of your choice.

The new Giving Machine can be found at Crown Center, just below the ice terrace. From goats for a family in a developing county to monetary donations that help area groups, the machine offers all kinds of options to help local and international organizations.

You can make a donation to groups like Hope House, Operation Breakthrough, and The Don Bosco Centers, by simply swiping a card.

The Giving Machine began in 2017, and is sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In four years, giving machines placed in select U.S. cities have raised more than $9 million.

