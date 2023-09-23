KANSAS CITY, Mo. — There are art festivals all over Kansas City this weekend. Including one that featured more than 80 current and retired Hallmark artists.

Hall-market began in 2010 as part of the 100th-anniversary celebration for the Kansas City-based company. It was a huge success.

Hallmark employs some of the most talented artists in the world. Hall Market gives them a chance to showcase the work they create on their own time.

From lanterns and clocks to handmade bunnies and hand-dyed scarves, to beautiful wall hangings, more than 80 artists showcased their masterpieces.

Greg Beil has worked at Hallmark for 35 years. In his spare time, he creates these intricately carved wooden pieces. Some of them are painted or overlaid with resin. In the last five years, he has started making 3-dimensional, light-box paintings.

“I’ve always been intrigued with the way you look up in the forest and see translucent light coming through the leaves,” Beil said.

“I’m not a good enough painter to be able to actually capture that beautiful light, but this is a way for me to explore bringing real light into a painting from behind to give it that same translucency. I’ve been working to perfect that and I’ve been through several iterations of incorporating lights into paintings.”

Most of the Hallmark artists have websites, Etsy sites, or social media pages where they sell their creations. Their day jobs include everything from creating Christmas ornaments, to illustrating greeting cards, to designing gift wrap.