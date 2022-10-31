KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone is getting into the Halloween spirit at Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital.

The hospital’s four facility dogs dressed up to help celebrate the day while putting smiles on the faces of patients, visitors, and employees.

Milly as Glinda the Good Witch | Photo courtesy: Children’s Mercy Hospital

Milly dressed up as Gilda the Good Witch. She’s worked at the hospital for over a year. Milly and her handler work in the Epilepsy Monitoring Unit at Children’s Mercy, as well as the Neurology and Eating Disorders units. She can also be found with her second handler working with Rehabilitation patients.

Jellybean just started working at Children’s Mercy Hospital this month, and is already bringing smiles to the faces of everyone she meets. This Halloween Jellybean dressed up as a mermaid.

Jellybean as a mermaid | Photo courtesy: Children’s Mercy Hospital

Jellybean spends most of her time working with Hematology and Oncology, Bone Marrow Transplant and Gastrointestinal patients. Jellybean also spends time with her secondary handler, working with the Orthopedic patient population.

Litta decided to give Jellybean a run for her money! Litta dressed up as Ariel from The Little Mermaid — complete with a red wig.

Litta as The Little Mermaid | Photo courtesy: Children’s Mercy Hospital

The pup also just began working at Children’s Mercy Hospital this month. She is able to work with various patients and also takes on referrals outside of her designated areas. When she isn’t dressed up for Halloween, Children’s Mercy says Litta loves to wear a big, bright bow around her neck.

Hunter is such a good boy, and is also the oldest of the group. He’s worked with his handler at Children’s Mercy Hospital since 2015. This Halloween Hunter dressed up as a rainbow.

Hunter as a rainbow | Photo courtesy: Children’s Mercy Hospital

After working for years with young patients facing cancer diagnosis and treatment, Hunter now works part-time and splits his attention between patients and helping staff members at the hospital.

Overall, the four dogs help comfort and provide motivation for patients. Each dog is specially trained to help them be a calming presence at the hospital.

