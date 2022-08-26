OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — On Sunday, August 28, you can join others in the fight against brain tumors by lacing up your sneakers and heading to Corporate Woods for the 20th Annual Head for the Cure 5K Run/Walk.

The Head for the Cure Foundation has been making a difference for brain tumor patients in Kansas City, and it’s events like the 5K that have made it possible for them to fund initiatives like the brain tumor clinic at KU Cancer Center. You can register to run or donate now at this link.

In addition the run locally, there are a number of events across the country.

You can also support the cause in Kansas City through Chicken N Pickle’s Green Cup Campaign. Between Friday, August 26, and Wednesday, August 31, Chicken N Pickle will donate $1 to Head for the Cure for every special green cup sold, find more information here.

Who does Head for the Cure Foundation serve?

The Head for the Cure Foundation serves brain tumor and brain cancer patients, caregivers, loved ones and the medical community researching and treating brain tumor diseases in the Kansas City area, and across the county.

What is your mission statement?

The mission of Head for the Cure is to raise awareness and funding to inspire hope for the community of brain cancer patients, their families, friends, caregivers and other supporters, while celebrating their courage, spirit and energy.

What services are you providing?

Head for the Cure delivers its mission through three primary strategic efforts: 1) Building Awareness for a disease that is not widely known and needs advancements in treatments to help patients; 2) Raising Funds through 5K run/walk events and other fundraising events and campaigns to support clinical research and programs; and 3) Igniting Hope for all who have faced this disease. Further detail on how these strategies are delivered is detailed at: https://headforthecure.org/content/mission.

How can the community help?

Head for the Cure operates through grass roots participation and volunteering in our 5k Run/Walk events, and other fundraising and community convening events. Through these fundraising efforts, Head forthe Cure supports clinical research and patient programs at local brain cancer clinics and foundations and nationally at the Brain Tumor Trials Collaborative. Fundraising includes some of the following:

· 5K Events hosted across the country

· Grassroots fundraising efforts

· Celebration of Life donations

· National and local sponsorships

For more information on Head for the Cure, visit www.headforthecure.org or https://brainsforthecure.org

