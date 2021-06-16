Help FOX4 fight hunger in Kansas City with our Founders Day Food Drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is working for you to feed thousands of kids in the Kansas City community this summer. It’s part of our FOX4 Founders Day of Caring happening Thursday at Harvesters.

We partnered with the community food network to help fight food insecurity. State data shows 3 out of every 5 students don’t know where their next meal is coming from — but you can help.

A third of our staff will volunteer at Harvesters to feed children who might go hungry during the summer.

This community project is all in honor of the 25th anniversary of our parent company, Nexstar.

The goal is to fund 4,000 meals for local kids. Every $1 donated makes three dinners — that’s $5 for 15 meals. Help us take action by donating online.

“If 1,500 people give $1 or we have fewer donors giving more dollars, then we’ll easily reach that goal, and if we surpass that goal, that would be amazing because children need our help,” said Sarah Biles, communications director at Harvesters.

One in six children in our region are at risk of going to bed hungry — that’s more than 100,000 children.

“It is a silent trauma,” KC Public Schools Food Services Director Jordan Gordon said.

He said KCPS has seen that need more than double during the pandemic.

“Kids have been out this past year more than they ever have in years prior, and we understand it impacted every family on every level. Specifically with just food storage in the home and access to food for the students,” Gordon said.

It’s an extra weight, especially in the summer because students aren’t in school getting free and reduced breakfasts and lunches.

Many families struggling to close the gap are now having to provide three meals instead of just one.

“Pre-pandemic, that was an additional $300 a month for families. We know food prices are on the rise,” Biles said. “So those prices are probably even on the rise this summer.”

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android