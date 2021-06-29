The FOX4 Love Fund is on a mission to ensure KC kids have the school supplies they need to succeed. Already, amazing community partners like 15 and Mahomies and the Samuel U Rodgers Health Center are stepping up to help and you can too! Tune in to FOX4 on July 14th for the FOX4 Love Fund School Supply Drive!

For $25 you can send a student back to school with the necessary supplies to learn and thrive. Help us fill 6,000 backpacks by donating anytime at the following link! Donate now and see how simple it can be to make a real difference in our community.

Your donations will go toward buying the backpacks and filling each with supplies geared toward kids of all ages.

The FOX4 Love for Children was founded 40 years ago by a group of FOX4 employees. From that small group, it has grown into a 501c3 charity that has helped thousands of kids in our community, fulfilling needs that might otherwise fall through the gaps of other charities.