KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FOX4 is partnering with the KC Pet Project to spotlight the work the shelter is doing in our community. Every year they are caring for and finding homes for thousands of dogs. And to do that they take a lot of dogs on walks and need a lot of kitty litter.

Help KC Pet Project in their mission by donating today. Your donation will help care for the nearly 14,000 pets they take in every year. Take a look at what your donation can help cover:

$250 – Five spay/neuter surgeries for pets at the shelter.

$100 – Four cans of formula to feed baby kittens or puppies.

$50 – Four cases of canned food for dogs or cats.

$25 – Vaccinations and a microchip for one pet in our care.

Each year FOX4 chooses a local charity for it’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring. This year, we are working with the KC Pet Project. Our staff will spend the day volunteering at the shelter as our news crews show just how much work this charity is doing for Kansas City.

To learn more about the KC Pet Project or find out how you can volunteer to help its mission, visit KCPetProject.org. To purchase items that are needed from its Shelter Wish List, visit our AmazonSmile or Chewy wish lists.