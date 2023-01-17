KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the Kansas City Zoo has revealed that the gender of their new eastern black rhinoceros calf is a girl, they are asking the public’s help to name her.

The zoo said the animal care specialists narrowed it down to five option.

The name options are “Eve” because she was born on New Year’s Eve, “Kiara,” which is Swahili for princess, “Mandazi,” a type of fried bread originated on the Swahili coast, “Azula,” the princess of the Fire Nation from the TV show “Avatar: The Last Airbender” and “Zumi” because the zoo said her mom Zuri gets the zoomies; which can also mean happy dance.

“We’re asking for you to select one that is most fitting for our growing girl,” the zoo said on social media Tuesday.

The deadline for voting is Sunday, Jan. 22, at 11:59 p.m. To vote, click here.

The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species with only about 740 of this rhino type in the wild, according to the zoo.