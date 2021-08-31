Help the American Red Cross assist Hurricane Ida victims

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The American Red Cross is mobilizing to the gulf coast and taking donations to help people impacted by Hurricane Ida and the torrential rain that continues to fall.

Ida made landfall as a category 4 hurricane near Port Fourchon, Louisiana bringing a catastrophic storm surge of up to 16 feet, extreme winds of 150 MPH, heavy rains up to 24 inches, and major flooding.

Below is more information from the Red Cross about the situation and its response:

Alongside partners, the Red Cross has mobilized hundreds of trained disaster workers and relief supplies to shelter and support thousands of people in evacuation shelters from Texas to Florida.

Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the Red Cross and other organizations have opened dozens of evacuation shelters offering safe refuge for hundreds of people. The number of open shelters and people staying in them is changing hourly.

In addition to our pre-positioned supplies, the Red Cross has moved truckloads of additional cots, blankets and comfort kits, along with tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals into Louisiana and Mississippi.

The Red Cross has also pre-positioned blood products ahead of the storm and stocked many of our hospitals in the areas potentially impacted to help ensure patients have continued access to lifesaving blood transfusions.

It’s important to remember that responding to disasters is a team effort and no single organization can do it alone — this is particularly true in this current environment.