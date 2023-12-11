KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can fill up your entire refrigerator for free for whole year.

Kansas City’s Hen House Market is celebrating their centennial in 2023, by giving customers the chance to win free groceries for all of 2024.

Customers can win a year of free groceries by scanning a QR code on signs in Hen House Market stores or on social media.

The winner will win a year of free groceries up to $10,000. Multiple entries are allowed and encouraged.

The giveaway runs from December 11-January 31.

The winner will be randomly selected and announced on Thursday, February 15. They will be contacted by phone.