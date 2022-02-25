KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local charter school is starting a mentorship program to guide students in a positive directions.

It’s called the Kingship Mentorship Program, and it connects young boys at Hogan Preparatory Academy with strong male role models.

Students wanted support with grief, trauma community service and finances, and so Kingship was born.

We’ve lost several students to gun violence, and one of the things that our boys said is that we don’t have a place to really talk about it,” Tasha Harris said.

Kingship was Harris’ brain child, and she designed it to go beyond school walls.

“I’m thanking God for this opportunity to impact this community,” she said.

Currently there are more than 35 mentors — entrepreneurs, pipe fitters, military, security and more. They’re guiding 30-40 students, like Hogan Prep juniors Brian Wilson and Steven Clark.

“They’re like another father figure outside of home,” Wilson said.

“They bring that real out of you,” Clark said.

Clark owns his own lawn mowing company and appreciates the opportunity to get advice and grow.

Students also enjoy connecting with adults who identify with the same struggles they’re going through.

“Brings you back in class, helps you with your work, talks to you when you’re down, bring you up, lifts your spirits,” Wilson said.

Jalen Gant is that man for 10 students. He’s also a teacher at Hogan Prep.

“I just try to give them a different perspective because I think that some of the kids only see from here to Troost or here to Paseo,” he said.

Gant said the goal is to provide a safe space where students realize they’re valued and go on to do great things.

“A lot of them became accountable in all the right ways,” Gant said. “They were showing up to class on time. They were coming to school more often. They were saying, ‘No ma’am, yes sir.'”

These high schoolers are already making a difference. They’re hosting an event to pay for a playground for the younger children at Hogan Elementary.

“I want to help our peers grow. I want to help our peers find themselves,” Clark said. “I want to help bring the best out of them.”

Gant hopes to implement the Kingship program in others schools across Kansas City. They’re also always looking for more mentors. If you’re interested, please contact Jan Thomas at jthomas@hoganprep.net.

